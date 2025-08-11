PM Modi inaugurates 184 newly-constructed flats for MPs in Delhi: 'Lawmakers had to struggle earlier' During the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister planted a Sindoor sapling on the premises and engaged with the construction workers (sramajeevis) who played a key role in bringing the project to life.

New Delhi:

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated 184 newly-constructed flats for MPs at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi. The premises contains four towers, which are named after four rivers of the country: Krishna, Godavari, Kosi and Hooghly.

The project is designed to tackle the issue of insufficient housing for Members of Parliament by offering sustainable, modern accommodations in a vertical housing format.

PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling

During the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister planted a Sindoor sapling on the premises, engaged with the construction workers (sramajeevis) who played a key role in bringing the project to life.

"Today I had the fortune of inaugurating the residential complex for my colleagues at the Parliament. The four towers are named- Krishna, Godavari, Kosi, and Hooghly, the four great rivers of India... Some people will feel uncomfortable with Kosi as the name of a tower. They will not view it as a river, but rather through the lens of the Bihar elections," he said.

PM Modi said there was an acute shortage of houses for MPs in Delhi and the government took it as a campaign. He also said the ministries earlier used to function in rented buildings, which would cost nearly Rs 1500 crore annually.

"Our MPs will face no issues in the new residences and will be able to focus more on their work... In these multi-storey buildings, more than 180 MPs will live together... Like I previously said, the rent of the ministries functioning from rented buildings would cost the government nearly Rs 1500 crores annually... Similarly, the government expenses were very high in the absence of an adequate number of MP residences. Despite a shortage of MP residences, no new residence was constructed from 2014 to 2024. We took this work as a campaign. Around 350 MP residences have been built since 2014," he said.

About new flats

- Self-sufficient complex: Designed to meet both residential and official needs of Members of Parliament (MPs)

- Vertical development: Emphasis on vertical housing due to limited land availability in the capital

- Spacious flats: Each unit offers approximately 5,000 sq. ft. of carpet area, including office space, staff quarters, and residential sections

- Larger than top-tier housing: Reportedly more spacious than Type-VIII bungalows, the highest category in government housing

- Community centre: Includes a facility within the premises for MPs’ social and official gatherings

- Green technology: Incorporates sustainable systems like renewable energy, energy-efficient fixtures, and waste management solutions

- Eco-certification: Compliant with GRIHA 3-star rating and NBC 2016 guidelines

- Construction method: Built using monolithic concrete and aluminium shuttering for durability and efficiency

- Earthquake-resistant: Designed as per modern seismic safety norms

- Robust security: Equipped with advanced safety measures for residents

- Inclusive design: Fully accessible for persons with disabilities (Divyang-friendly)