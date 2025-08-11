PM Modi to inaugurate multi-storey flats for MPs: Why the new housing project crucial? Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in New Delhi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi, on Monday. On this occasion, the Prime Minister will plant a Sindoor sapling at the residential premises.

All you need to know about the new residential complex

The complex is designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to address the functional needs of the MPs.

Incorporating green technology, the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016.

These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management.

The use of advanced construction technology—specifically, monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering—enabled the timely completion of the project while ensuring structural durability.

The complex is also Divyangjan-friendly, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive design.

Each residential unit offers ample space for both residential and official functions.

The inclusion of dedicated areas for offices, staff accommodation, and a community centre will support Hon’ble MPs in fulfilling their responsibilities as public representatives.

From a safety perspective, all buildings within the complex are constructed to be earthquake-resistant, in accordance with modern structural design norms.

A comprehensive and robust security system has been implemented to ensure the safety of all residents.

Why is the new housing project crucial?

The government has said that the development of the project was necessitated due to a shortage of adequate housing for MPs. "Owing to the limited availability of land, there has been a sustained emphasis on vertical housing developments aimed at optimizing land use and minimizing maintenance costs. This residential complex, situated at BKS Marg, New Delhi, offers significant locational advantages for the MPs, particularly due to its proximity to the Parliament house complex," the government said.

