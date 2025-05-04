PM Modi inaugurates Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Bihar hosts first-ever multi-sport mega event A major chunk of Rs 4000 crore sports budget for this year is being used to create and develop sports infrastructure in the country, says PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the seventh edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025, marking a historic moment as Bihar hosts the prestigious national sporting event for the first time. The opening ceremony, held in Patna, was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, among other dignitaries.

Addressing the athletes and attendees via video conferencing, PM Modi praised the growing importance of sports in India and said that the country is gradually developing a strong sports culture. “The more this sporting culture spreads, the more India’s soft power will rise,” he noted.

Referring to Bihar’s rising sports talents, the Prime Minister highlighted the recent performance of young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the Indian Premier League (IPL), calling it an example of how consistent participation builds champions. “Behind his success is his dedication, but also the experience of playing at various levels. The more you play, the more you shine,” PM Modi remarked.

Emphasising the spirit of national unity and cultural exchange, the Prime Minister encouraged visiting athletes to embrace Bihar’s rich traditions and cuisine. “Athletes from outside should try litti-chokha and taste Bihar’s famous makhana. You’re not just sportspersons on the field, but ambassadors of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” he said, officially declaring the Games open.

Bihar’s sporting milestone

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 marks a historic milestone as Bihar hosts its largest-ever multi-sport event, with over 6,000 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories competing in 27 disciplines across cities like Patna, Bhagalpur, and Rajgir until May 15. The opening day features competitions in archery, kabaddi, and volleyball. Bihar, which ranked 21st in the last edition, is aiming for a stronger performance this year, following the trend of host states such as Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu achieving podium finishes. Maharashtra, the reigning champion from the last two editions, is looking to complete a hat-trick, while other strong contenders include Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Even smaller regions like Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Sikkim are fielding teams, showcasing the national appeal of the Games.

This edition holds long-term significance as talent scouts are on the lookout for emerging athletes who could represent India at the 2032 and 2036 Olympics, especially with India bidding to host the 2036 Games. The previous edition witnessed the creation of 30 national records, including 22 in youth weightlifting and 8 in athletics. This year, 284 gold medals will be contested, with swimming (38), athletics (34), and wrestling, boxing, and weightlifting offering over 20 golds each. The Games continue to grow as a vital platform for developing India’s future sports stars and strengthening the country’s athletic foundation.

