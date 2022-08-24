PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Punjab, says no need to be scared of cancer

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre.

Highlights PM Modi inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in Mohali

The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre

The 300-bed facility hospital is equipped with MRI, mammography among others

PM Modi inaugurates cancer hospital : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people no longer need to be scared of cancer while inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur of Punjab's Mohali district on Wednesday.

The hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Union Department of Atomic Energy. "I know many people who have defeated it," Modi said.

"To make India a developed nation, it's important to develop its health services," said PM Modi while addressing a gathering in Mohali.

Stressing the importance of modern medical facilities, he said, "When the people of India will get modern hospitals and facilities for treatment, then they will get well sooner, and their energy will be channelled in the right direction."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present when Modi inaugurated the cancer hospital in Mullanpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

Modi said that the current government is working on several fronts to increase the number of doctors and paramedical staff across the country, to provide cheap medicines to the patients among other benefits to help the people of the country.

The 300-bed facility hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as MRI, mammography, digital radiography and brachytherapy to treat all types of cancer using every available treatment modality like surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.

The hospital will act as a territory care centre for patients not only from Punjab but also from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan as well.

Earlier in the day, Modi had inaugurated the state-of-the-art 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | PM Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed super-speciality hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

ALSO READ | Shinzo Abe state funeral: PM Modi likely to visit Japan later next month

Latest India News