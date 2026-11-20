Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi, highlighting the importance of cultural connections in promoting global peace.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Modi said that while discussions about war and unrest dominate the world, India is hosting a dialogue on civilisational connections. He described the event as significant, saying cultural connectivity was the strongest guarantee for global peace.

PM Modi highlights importance of civilisational connections

Speaking at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum 2026, the Prime Minister said, "At a time when discussions about war and unrest dominate the world, we are engaging in a dialogue on civilisational connections in India. This is significant because the strongest guarantee for global peace is cultural connectivity. Therefore, the importance of today's event has increased even further."

He also said, "We are holding a dialogue on civilisational connect; this is important for global peace."