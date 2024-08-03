PM Modi to inaugurate 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists in New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) at the National Agricultural Science Centre (NASC) Complex in New Delhi today. Scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM, the Prime Minister will also address the assembly.

The triennial event, organized by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, will run from August 2 to 7, 2024, and marks its return to India after 65 years.

This year's theme, "Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems," aims to address the urgent need for sustainable agriculture amidst global challenges such as climate change, resource degradation, rising production costs, and conflicts. The conference will spotlight India's proactive strategies in tackling these issues and highlight the nation's advancements in agricultural research and policy.

ICAE 2024 will provide a valuable platform for young researchers and seasoned professionals to present their work and network with international peers. The event seeks to bolster partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policymaking at both national and global levels, and showcase India's progress in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems. The conference is expected to draw around 1,000 delegates from approximately 75 countries, making it a significant gathering for the global agricultural community.

(With inputs from PIB)

