  Modi in US Day 2: PM to meet President Biden, attend Quad Summit | LIVE
The two leaders are likely to discuss the present scenario in Afghanistan, Covid, trade amongst others, it would be interesting to see whether PM Modi raises Pakistan-back terror during his one-on-one interaction with the American President or in the Quad Summit.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2021 16:17 IST
PM Modi in US

Modi-Biden Meeting LIVE Updates: On Day 2 of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold first in-person meeting with American President Joe Biden and later attend the Quad Summit with Biden and his Australian, Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga. Joe Biden took charge as US President in January this year, and PM Modi has had multiple telephonic conversations with him. The two leaders are likely to discuss the present scenario in Afghanistan, Covid, trade amongst others, it would be interesting to see whether PM Modi raises Pakistan-back terror during his one-on-one interaction with the American President or in the Quad Summit. 

