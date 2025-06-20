PM Modi in Odisha: 'Humbly declined Trump’s invitation to visit Land of Lord Jagannath' PM Modi, who visited Odisha for the sixth time since the BJP government was formed in the state in June 2024, launched the projects at a function at Janata Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched 105 development projects worth Rs 18,600 crores, unveiled the “Odisha Vision Document” and flagged off new trains during his visit to the state. During his address to the state, PM Modi said he rejected the invitation of President Donald Trump to visit US to come to the Land of Lord Jagannath.

“I humbly rejected invitation of President Donald Trump to visit US to come to the Land of Lord Jagannath,” PM Modi said.

BJP govt completed one year with good governance: PM Modi

He said the first BJP government in Odisha successfully completed one year with good governance, public services.

"Today, 20th June, is a very special day. Today, the first BJP government in Odisha has successfully completed one year. This anniversary is not just of the government; it is the anniversary of the establishment of good governance. This one year is dedicated to public service and public trust. I heartily congratulate the people of Odisha. I also congratulate Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and his entire team," he said.

PM Modi during his visit to the state also felicitated several people, including ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and others.

The projects launched by the Prime Minister included drinking water and irrigation, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, national highways and railway infrastructure.

PM Modi launches first passenger train to Boudh

PM Modi flagged off the first passenger train to Boudh district after inaugurating the Sonepur-Purunakatak railway line. Railway projects such as the third and fourth rail lines between Sarla-Sason and the fourth rail line between Jharsuguda-Jamga were also launched.

Apart from this, PM Modi also flagged off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system, promoting eco-friendly urban mobility.

Prepared following people's feedback, the Prime Minister unveiled the ‘Odisha Vision Document’, the roadmap for the state’s development goals, anchored around the centenary of Odisha’s formation as a linguistic state in 2036 and India’s 100 years of independence in 2047.

PM Modi launches ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’

The Prime Minister also launched ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’, an initiative to transform birthplaces of Odia icons into memorials, featuring museums, interpretation centres, statues and libraries, thereby promoting cultural tourism and preserving heritage.

PM Modi also felicitated some women achievers from across the state, who included some “Lakhpati Didis”. 'Lakhpati Didi' is an initiative of the Ministry of Rural Development focused on empowering women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The goal is to help them achieve an annual household income exceeding Rs one lakh by adopting sustainable livelihood practices.

