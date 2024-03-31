'Bade bade bhrashtachari salakhon ke pichhe hain', PM Modi in a veiled attack on Kejriwal | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi at Meerut rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a mega public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, sharing the stage with new NDA ally RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary. PM Modi hit back at I.N.D.I.A bloc members, saying 'Modi bhrashtracharion ke aage jhukega nahi (Modi will not bow in front of corrupt leaders). He said some big corrupt people were put behind bars for carrying out corruption.

His comment comes moments after I.N.D.I.A bloc members concluded a big rally at Delhi Ramlila maidan to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP has fielded Arun Govil from Meerut, the actor who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in the 80s. The BJP also eyed Western UP with optimism to achieve its ambitious target of 370 seats on its own, despite facing setbacks in the last elections in the region. In 2014, the BJP secured 24 out of 27 seats in the region, which dwindled to 19 in 2019, with all eight seats going to the SP-BSP combined.