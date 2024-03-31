Sunday, March 31, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. 'Bade bade bhrashtachari salakhon ke pichhe hain', PM Modi in a veiled attack on Kejriwal | Top quotes

'Bade bade bhrashtachari salakhon ke pichhe hain', PM Modi in a veiled attack on Kejriwal | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition as its I.N.D.I.A bloc held a maharally at Delhi's iconic Ramlila maidan to oppose Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED in the liquor scam case.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Meerut Updated on: March 31, 2024 17:03 IST
PM Modi at Meerut rally
Image Source : X PM Modi at Meerut rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a mega public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, sharing the stage with new NDA ally RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary. PM Modi hit back at I.N.D.I.A bloc members, saying 'Modi bhrashtracharion ke aage jhukega nahi (Modi will not bow in front of corrupt leaders). He said some big corrupt people were put behind bars for carrying out corruption. 

His comment comes moments after I.N.D.I.A bloc members concluded a big rally at Delhi Ramlila maidan to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Miniter Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP has fielded Arun Govil from Meerut, the actor who played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan in the 80s. The BJP also eyed Western UP with optimism to achieve its ambitious target of 370 seats on its own, despite facing setbacks in the last elections in the region. In 2014, the BJP secured 24 out of 27 seats in the region, which dwindled to 19 in 2019, with all eight seats going to the SP-BSP combined.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement