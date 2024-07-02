'Those who dance with Constitution on their head did not dare...': PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people of the country had given his government the chance to serve them for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criteria. Replying to a two-day debate on the President's address to both houses of Parliament, Modi said people have seen the dedication with which his government had served them for 10 years.
TOP QUOTES
- Will tell Congress to not drown people's mandate in celebration of 'fake victory', it should accept people's mandate
- People's mandate for Congress is to sit where it is, in opposition; Congress could not cross 100-mark for three times in row
- Congress and its ecosystem trying to impress upon people that they have defeated us
- In third term, we will work with three times more strength and speed, and bring three times more results
- Those who dance with Constitution on their head did not dare to implement it in J-K, they insulted BR Ambedkar
- Country was in depths of despair in 2014, people elected us and an era of transformation began
- We want to assure people that we will make tireless, honest, committed efforts to fulfil our resolve for 'Viksit Bharat'
- Country saw appeasement politics for long, we followed 'santushtikaran' not 'tushtikaran'; justice for all, appeasement to none
- Our zero tolerance against corruption has received people's support, we have been solely guided by 'India first'
- Our big campaign to lift over 25 crore people out of poverty brought us blessings during elections
- People elected us in world's largest polls, I can understand pain of those who lost badly after continuously spreading lies
- President Murmu has elucidated on our resolve for 'Viksit Bharat', has spoken on important issues