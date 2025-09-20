Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat today, September 20, to launch and review multiple high-profile development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore. The visit includes inaugurations in Bhavnagar, an aerial survey of Dholera, and laying for projects in Lothal.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his home state of Gujarat today, September 20, where he will participate in the ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ event. The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects totaling over Rs 34,200 crore, with a key focus on enhancing Gujarat’s infrastructure and maritime sector. At 10:30 AM, PM Modi will address a gathering in Bhavnagar, marking the start of a busy day. Afterward, he will conduct an aerial survey of Dholera and review progress on the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, an ambitious project aimed at preserving India’s maritime history. Additionally, he will inaugurate several important maritime sector projects, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal and LNG infrastructure. The visit promises significant advancements in Gujarat’s economic landscape, from renewable energy projects to improved healthcare and transport infrastructure. Stay tuned for live updates from PM Modi's visit across Gujarat.

    PM Modi’s second visit within a month

    PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE: This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit within a month in his home state. 

    What on PM Modi’s Gujarat visit agenda?

    PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: 

    1. Roadshow in Bhavnagar

    Time: 10:00 AM

    Details: Prime Minister Modi will kick off his visit with a grand 1.5 km roadshow in Bhavnagar.

    Expected Audience: Over 30,000 people.

    Themes: Focus on Operation Sindoor, GST relief, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

    Post-Roadshow: PM Modi will address a large public gathering at Jawahar Maidan.

    2. Inauguration of Maritime Projects

    Location: Bhavnagar

    Details: PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several shipping and maritime projects valued at ₹1.5 lakh crore.

    ₹100 crore worth of development works will be dedicated to the public.

    3. Review of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal

    Time: 1:00 PM

    Location: Lothal, Ahmedabad district

    Details: PM Modi will inspect the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC).

    Cost: ₹4,500 crore project.

    Purpose: A world-class centre to preserve and showcase India’s maritime legacy.

    Vision: In line with PM Modi’s vision of “Viraasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi” (Heritage and Development).

    He will review completed sections and assess ongoing work at the complex.

    PM Modi to be in Gujarat shortly

    PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM Modi will be in Gujarat at around 10 am on September 20 to launch various development projects. He will be visiting Bhavnagar, Dholera and Lothal. 

     

