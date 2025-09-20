Live PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister to inaugurate Rs 34,200 crore development project today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat today, September 20, to launch and review multiple high-profile development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore. The visit includes inaugurations in Bhavnagar, an aerial survey of Dholera, and laying for projects in Lothal.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his home state of Gujarat today, September 20, where he will participate in the ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ event. The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects totaling over Rs 34,200 crore, with a key focus on enhancing Gujarat’s infrastructure and maritime sector. At 10:30 AM, PM Modi will address a gathering in Bhavnagar, marking the start of a busy day. Afterward, he will conduct an aerial survey of Dholera and review progress on the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, an ambitious project aimed at preserving India’s maritime history. Additionally, he will inaugurate several important maritime sector projects, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal and LNG infrastructure. The visit promises significant advancements in Gujarat’s economic landscape, from renewable energy projects to improved healthcare and transport infrastructure. Stay tuned for live updates from PM Modi's visit across Gujarat.

