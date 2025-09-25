PM Modi in Greater Noida and Rajasthan today: Here's the full itinerary of Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today. He will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida at around 9:30 am. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 1,22,100 and address a public function at Banswara at around 1:45 pm. He will also interact with PM Kusum beneficiaries.
PM Modi in Greater Noida
Prime Minister will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, in line with his commitment to Make in India, Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
The trade show, under the theme "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here", will be held from September 25 to 29. It will have three core objectives- innovation, integration, and internationalization. A three-pronged buyer strategy will target international buyers, domestic Business-to-business (B2B) buyers, and domestic Business-to-Consumer (B2C) buyers, providing opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike.
UPITS-2025 will highlight the state's diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs, and emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform. Key sectors that will be represented include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, and AYUSH, among others. It will also feature Uttar Pradesh's rich art, culture, and cuisine under one roof.
Russia will participate as a partner country, adding strategic significance and opening avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term cooperation. Over 2,400 exhibitors; 1,25,000 B2B visitors; and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show.
PM Modi in Rajasthan
- Later in the day, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects of the central and state government worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore in Rajasthan's Banswara.
- The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd's (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4X700 MW) worth around Rs 42,000 crore.
- He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of green energy projects worth around Rs 19,210 crore in Rajasthan and will inaugurate solar projects at Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Sikar among others.
- The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the solar project at Bikaner. Additionally, he will also lay the foundation stone of a Solar Park at Ramagiri in Andhra Pradesh. The projects will significantly contribute to India’s clean energy capacity, generating substantial amounts of green power while preventing millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.
- He will also lay the foundation stone of three power transmission projects worth over Rs 13,180 crore under Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) initiative of Government of India, which aims to develop 181.5 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 across eight states.
- PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of three Grid Substations (GSS) which include 220 KV and associated lines at Jaisalmer and Bikaner. He will also inaugurate a 220 KV GSS at Shiv in Barmer district. These projects, worth over Rs 490 crore, will significantly contribute to ensuring energy security in the region.
- He will inaugurate Feeder Level Solarization projects of 3517 MW, worth over Rs 16,050 crore, in the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka under PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) Scheme (Component C).
- The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple water resources projects in Rajasthan worth over Rs 20,830 crore. He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of various feeders from Isarda, construction of Mor Sagar artificial reservoir in Ajmer district and its feeder from Chittorgarh. Other works include intake pump house at Bisalpur Dam, rejuvenation of Khari feeder and various other feeder canal works. Prime Minister will also inaugurate Isarda Dam, Dholpur Lift Project, Takli Project among others.
- PM Modi will also inaugurate a 250-bed RBM Hospital in Bharatpur, an IT Development and E-Governance Centre in Jaipur, sewerage system including treatment plants and pumping stations in Makrana city, and sewerage and water supply project in Mandawa and Jhunjhunu district.
- The Prime Minister will flag off three trains, Vande Bharat Express Train between Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, Vande Bharat Express Train between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt and Udaipur City – Chandigarh Express. These trains will significantly improve connectivity between Rajasthan and other northern states.