PM Modi in Greater Noida and Rajasthan today: Here's the full itinerary of Prime Minister

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today. He will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida at around 9:30 am. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth Rs 1,22,100 and address a public function at Banswara at around 1:45 pm. He will also interact with PM Kusum beneficiaries.

PM Modi in Greater Noida

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, in line with his commitment to Make in India, Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The trade show, under the theme "Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here", will be held from September 25 to 29. It will have three core objectives- innovation, integration, and internationalization. A three-pronged buyer strategy will target international buyers, domestic Business-to-business (B2B) buyers, and domestic Business-to-Consumer (B2C) buyers, providing opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike.

UPITS-2025 will highlight the state's diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs, and emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform. Key sectors that will be represented include handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, food processing, IT, electronics, and AYUSH, among others. It will also feature Uttar Pradesh's rich art, culture, and cuisine under one roof.

Russia will participate as a partner country, adding strategic significance and opening avenues for bilateral trade, technology exchange, and long-term cooperation. Over 2,400 exhibitors; 1,25,000 B2B visitors; and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show.

PM Modi in Rajasthan