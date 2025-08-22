PM Modi in Gayaji: 'Illegal immigrants taking Bihar's jobs and land will be deported soon' PM Modi, during his visit to Gaya Ji, unveiled Rs 13,000 crore in development projects while vowing to deport illegal immigrants and crack down on corruption.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Gaya Ji, launched a scathing attack on illegal immigration and the opposition, while also unveiling a series of major development projects. Emphasizing national security, employment, and infrastructure growth, Modi declared that illegal immigrants would no longer be allowed to take away opportunities meant for the people of Bihar.

Major push for development

Kicking off his visit, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development initiatives worth approximately Rs 13,000 crore in Gaya Ji. He said the projects are aimed at driving industrial growth, improving infrastructure, and creating new job opportunities for Bihar’s youth.

“These projects will strengthen industries, support entrepreneurs, and ensure that the youth of Bihar find employment within their own state,” the PM stated.

Boosting connectivity and tourism

To improve regional connectivity and promote tourism, the Prime Minister flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express and the Buddhist Circuit Train. These trains will connect important Buddhist pilgrimage sites and are expected to significantly boost tourism in the state.

He also inaugurated the six-lane Aunta-Simaria Ganga Bridge, a vital structure linking North and South Bihar. PM Modi said the bridge would reduce travel time and improve access between key economic zones.

'Illegal immigrants will be deported soon'

In a strong message on illegal immigration, PM Modi said, “Illegal immigrants are taking away jobs and land from the people of Bihar. We will not allow this injustice to continue. A demographic mission will soon begin to identify and deport such individuals.” He accused opposition parties like the Congress and RJD of appeasing illegal immigrants for vote bank politics and vowed that his government would protect the rights of Indian citizens at all costs.

Call for tough anti-corruption laws

PM Modi also advocated for stronger anti-corruption laws. Referring to a recent constitutional amendment, he mentioned that any arrested public official must obtain bail within 30 days or resign from office.

“No one—including the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers—should be above the law,” he said. He criticised RJD, Congress, and Left parties for resisting such reforms, accusing them of shielding corruption.

Praise for Nitish Kumar’s employment reforms

The PM lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for efforts in transparent teacher recruitment and launching large-scale government job drives. He also spoke about the Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, which provides ₹15,000 to youth landing their first private-sector job and incentivizes companies that hire fresh talent.

PM Modi targeted the former RJD government, blaming it for “red terror,” widespread unemployment, and poor educational infrastructure in Bihar, especially in Gaya. He said these conditions forced people to migrate and accused RJD of using citizens as “mere vote banks.”

Terrorism and national security: Bihar’s role

Highlighting Bihar's historical legacy as the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta, Modi declared that the state's commitment to fighting terrorism remains strong. Referring to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, he said, “The vow I made from the soil of Bihar to eliminate terrorists has been fulfilled. The world is witnessing it.”

He also celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, in which India reportedly neutralized missile and drone attacks from Pakistan without suffering any damage.

Welfare and housing for the poor

Speaking on welfare schemes, the Prime Minister shared that over 4 crore pucca houses have been built for the poor across India, with over 2 lakh in Gaya Ji alone. He said this reflects the government’s priority to improve the lives of the underprivileged.

PM Modi congratulated the Bihar government for officially renaming Gaya to Gaya Ji, calling it a move of cultural respect and spiritual significance. He reaffirmed that the region’s rapid development will continue, with more infrastructure and employment opportunities on the horizon.