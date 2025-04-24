PM Modi launches projects in Bihar's Madhubani, his first public address after Pahalgam terror attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched development projects ahead and will address Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and gram sabhas across the country from Bihar’s Madhubani district.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and gram sabhas across the country from Bihar’s Madhubani district in his first public event after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 tourists dead.

During the event, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a host of infrastructure and welfare projects worth nearly Rs 13,500 crore, according to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Grand preparations had been made for the event organised on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day, but all kinds of celebrations have been cancelled in the wake of terror attack.

All eyes are on the Prime Minister's address and how he responds to the Pahalgam massacre, orchestrated by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and the spy agency ISI.

The event also comes a day after Indian announced sweeping measures against Pakistan including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and shutting the Attar Border checkpost in Punjab's Amritsar.

PM Modi in Madhubani: Projects to be inaugurated

The function, marking 32 years since the enactment of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment in 1992—which granted constitutional status to panchayats as rural self-government bodies, will be held at Lohna Uttar Gram Panchayat in Jhanjharpur block, Madhubani district.

According to a separate release from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will also flag off the Amrit Bharat Express and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail in Bihar as part of the day’s events.

Special Category National Panchayat Awards 2025 will be presented during the ceremony. These include the Climate Action Special Panchayat Award (CASPA), the Atma Nirbhar Panchayat Special Award (ANPSA), and the Panchayat Kshamta Nirman Sarvottam Sansthan Puraskar (PKNSSP).

A scheduled event in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was cancelled in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

This year’s NPRD is being observed as a comprehensive national event involving a 'Whole-of-Government' approach. Six Union ministries are taking part: Rural Development; Housing and Urban Affairs; Petroleum and Natural Gas; Power; Railways; and Road Transport and Highways.

The Prime Minister will also launch or dedicate to the nation key projects such as LPG bottling plants, electrification initiatives, housing schemes, railway infrastructure upgrades, and road development works.

In addition, financial aid under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (both Gramin and Urban) and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY–NRLM) will be disbursed during the event.