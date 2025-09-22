Live PM Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh to launch projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore PM Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh to launch infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore, including two major hydropower projects and a convention center in Tawang. He will also lay the foundation for key initiatives in connectivity, healthcare, and tourism.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Arunachal Pradesh for a one-day visit. After landing at Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi, he took a helicopter to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, where he was welcomed by Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. During his visit, the Prime Minister will unveil infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore. These include two major hydropower projects in the Shi Yomi district and a convention center in Tawang. PM Modi will virtually launch these projects from Indira Gandhi Park while addressing a rally. The hydropower projects, Heo Hydro Electric (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric (186 MW), worth over Rs 3,700 crore, will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin to harness the region's hydroelectric potential. In Tawang, PM Modi will also lay the foundation for a modern Convention Center, situated at an altitude of 9,820 feet. With a capacity to accommodate 1,500 delegates, it will host national and international events, promoting tourism and cultural exchanges. Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore to enhance connectivity, healthcare, fire safety, and support for working women. These initiatives are aimed at improving the quality of life and stimulating economic growth in the region. In Tripura, PM Modi will also inaugurate development work at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex under the PRASAD scheme. The revamped complex will include new pathways, accommodation facilities, and meditation spaces, boosting tourism and generating economic opportunities in the region.

