Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. PM Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh to launch projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

  Live PM Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh to launch projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

PM Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh to launch infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore, including two major hydropower projects and a convention center in Tawang. He will also lay the foundation for key initiatives in connectivity, healthcare, and tourism.

PM Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh
PM Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Arunachal Pradesh for a one-day visit. After landing at Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi, he took a helicopter to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, where he was welcomed by Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. During his visit, the Prime Minister will unveil infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore. These include two major hydropower projects in the Shi Yomi district and a convention center in Tawang. PM Modi will virtually launch these projects from Indira Gandhi Park while addressing a rally. The hydropower projects, Heo Hydro Electric (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric (186 MW), worth over Rs 3,700 crore, will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin to harness the region's hydroelectric potential. In Tawang, PM Modi will also lay the foundation for a modern Convention Center, situated at an altitude of 9,820 feet. With a capacity to accommodate 1,500 delegates, it will host national and international events, promoting tourism and cultural exchanges. Additionally, the Prime Minister will launch infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore to enhance connectivity, healthcare, fire safety, and support for working women. These initiatives are aimed at improving the quality of life and stimulating economic growth in the region. In Tripura, PM Modi will also inaugurate development work at the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex under the PRASAD scheme. The revamped complex will include new pathways, accommodation facilities, and meditation spaces, boosting tourism and generating economic opportunities in the region.

Stay tuned for all the live updates on PM Modi's Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura visit...

 

Live updates :PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:10 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi discusses GST impact with local traders and taxpayers ini Arunachal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, interacted with local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation.

     

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to also lay foundation stone of Convention Center at Tawang

    Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions. With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the Center will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region.

     

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of two major hydropower projects

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar. The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

     

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Sep 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi arrives in Arunachal Pradesh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday morning.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arunachal Pradesh
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\