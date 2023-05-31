PM Modi to launch BJP's pan-India campaign 'Maha Jansampark' in Rajasthan's Ajmer today | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi's Rajasthan visit: In view to mark Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) nine years in power at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday. According to the information, the Prime Minister is scheduled to launch the BJP's month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', with a mega political rally in the poll-bound state.

PM Modi will travel by helicopter from Kishangarh airport to the holy town of Pushkar, where he will also offer prayers at the Brahma temple and visit the ghats, according to party leaders.

He will then travel by helicopter to Kayad Vishram Sthali on the Jaipur road to address the rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan will attend the meeting.

BJP's Maha Jansampark campaign

BJP leaders have already held press conferences in several states already to mark Modi’s nine years as Prime Minister. According to party leaders, the PM’s rally will flag the beginning of a series of party meetings as part of a major outreach campaign.

Under this Maha Jansampark, scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 30, extensive public programmes will be done across the country. Over 51 huge rallies, Public meetings at more than 500 places, and over 600 press conferences at over 500 Lok Sabha and 4000 Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be conducted along with over 5 lakh distinguished families will be contacted.

Sharing details of the programme, which is the largest outreach in BJP's history, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, coordinator for the programme, said, "A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party's rule at the Centre."

"As part of the campaign, party leaders will meet 1,000 eminent families per Lok Sabha segment, and conduct 51 mega rallies across India, along with seminars with teachers, social media influencers and other distinguished citizens," Chugh said while addressing a press briefing.

Rajasthan goes to poll at the end of this year

Rajasthan, where the ruling Congress is caught in a leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, goes to the polls this year-end. This BJP event comes soon after the Congress leadership at the Centre held discussions with Gehlot and Pilot in an effort to patch up their differences ahead of the assembly polls later this year.

