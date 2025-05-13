Live PM Modi in Adampur: Prime Minister to address IAF jawans at airbase shortly PM Modi in Adampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Airbase on Tuesday morning, a day after his first public address following Operation Sindoor. Modi will address the IAF jawans at the airbase.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Airbase on Tuesday morning, a day after his first public address following Operation Sindoor. Modi met the Jawans at the Adampur Airbase as a wave of enthusiasm gripped the soldiers.

Modi also shared the images of his meeting with the Jawans at the Airbase. "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," Modi wrote on his social media post on X.

PM Modi was received by Air Commodore Ajay Chaudhry at the Adampur Air Base, which falls under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. Several operations, including Operation Sindoor, were led by the Western Air Command, with Air Marshal Jeetendra Chaudhry, the Western Air Command Chief, overseeing the missions in coordination with the Chief of Air Staff.

