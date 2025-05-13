Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. PM Modi in Adampur: Prime Minister to address IAF jawans at airbase shortly

  Live PM Modi in Adampur: Prime Minister to address IAF jawans at airbase shortly

PM Modi in Adampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Airbase on Tuesday morning, a day after his first public address following Operation Sindoor. Modi will address the IAF jawans at the airbase.

PM Modi with IAF Jawans at Adampur Airbase.
PM Modi with IAF Jawans at Adampur Airbase. Image Source : X/Narendra Modi
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Airbase on Tuesday morning, a day after his first public address following Operation Sindoor. Modi met the Jawans at the Adampur Airbase as a wave of enthusiasm gripped the soldiers. 

Modi also shared the images of his meeting with the Jawans at the Airbase. "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," Modi wrote on his social media post on X.

PM Modi was received by Air Commodore Ajay Chaudhry at the Adampur Air Base, which falls under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. Several operations, including Operation Sindoor, were led by the Western Air Command, with Air Marshal Jeetendra Chaudhry, the Western Air Command Chief, overseeing the missions in coordination with the Chief of Air Staff.

Follow for the updates on PM Modi's speech at the Airbase.

Live updates :PM Modi in Adampur Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 3:16 PM (IST)May 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    PM Modi shared pictures of his visit to Adampur Airbase

    "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," Modi said in a social media post.

  • 3:14 PM (IST)May 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Modi was received by Air Commodore Ajay Chaudhry at the Adampur Air Base

    PM Modi was received by Air Commodore Ajay Chaudhry at the Adampur Air Base, which falls under the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. Several operations, including Operation Sindoor, were led by the Western Air Command, with Air Marshal Jeetendra Chaudhry, the Western Air Command Chief, overseeing the missions in coordination with the Chief of Air Staff.

  • 3:13 PM (IST)May 13, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    PM Modi to address IAF jawans in Adampur

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Indian Air Force Jawans at Adampur Airbase in a little time from now. His address to the jawans will begin at 3:30 PM. Modi visited the Adampur Airbase earlier on Tuesday.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
PM Modi Narendra Modi Pm Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\