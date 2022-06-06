PM Modi to inaugurate 'Iconic Week Celebrations' of Finance, Corporate Affairs ministries today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE - PM Modi addresses during ‘Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit, in Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will inaugurate the 'Iconic Week Celebrations' of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the main purpose of the Jan Samarth portal, which will be inaugurated by the prime minister today, is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes.

The portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.

Iconic Week Celebrations a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'; to be held from June 6 to June 11

PM Modi will launch the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal. It is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes that directly connect beneficiaries to lenders

The prime minister will inaugurate a digital exhibition that traces the journey of the two ministries, Finance and Corporate Affairs, over the past eight years.

He will also release special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons

The program will also be organized simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue

