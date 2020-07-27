PM Modi launches 3 new high-throughput labs of ICMR at Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai | 10 Points

Image Source : ANI PM Modi launches 3 new high-throughput labs of ICMR at Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched three new high-throughput testing facilities of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The new testing facilities will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day. ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (Noida), ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (Mumbai) and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (Kolkata) are the three facilities launched by the prime minister today.

"These labs will not remain restricted to testing of COVID-19 but will be expanded for testing of many other diseases including Hepatitis B and C, HIV and Dengue in the future," PM Modi said at the launch.

PM Modi launches 3 new high-throughput labs of ICMR: 10 Points

New testing facilities will give West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh more strength to fight COVID-19 Today, there are more than 11,000 COVID19 facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds in the country. We also have nearly 1300 testing labs in the country and more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted daily Six months back, India had no PPE Kit manufacturer. Today, over 1200 manufacturers produce over 5 lakh kits daily. There was a time when India used to order N-95 masks from outside. Today, over 3 lakh N-95 masks are being manufactured daily in India. There is only one resolve, and that is to save lives of all Indians. The resolve has given us astounding results. What India did especially regarding PPE, masks and testing kits, is a huge success story. In the big fight against coronavirus, it was important that we establish corona specific health infrastructure. This is the reason why the Centre announced a Rs 15,000 crore package way back. India's talented scientists are working continuously to develop a vaccine that can kill the dreaded virus. In COVID-19 fight, we have come to a point where we do not lack awareness, scientific data is expanding, resources are increasing. Deaths due to coronavirus in India are much lower than many big countries. Due to right decisions taken at right time, India is in much better position than other countries in fight against COVID-19. Festivals are around the corner. We should be careful that the festivals remain a cause for happiness, and not become the reason for the spread of the virus. The "only solution" till a vaccine comes is basic health hygiene like "2 gaaj ke doori", wearing masks and using hand sanitisers, among others.

