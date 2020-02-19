PM Modi savours Litti Chokha with Kulhad chai at Hunar Haat. See photos

PM Modi at Hunar Haat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday savored Litti Chokha with Kulhad chai for lunch at Hunar Haat in Delhi. Modi made a surprise visit to the Hunaat Haat at Rajpath where he also interacted with artisans. He was there for about 50 minutes. Litti chokha is a dough ball made of whole wheat flour and stuffed with sattu. He said Rs 120 for it. The dish is popular in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh ad Jharkhand.

Modi later had kulhad chai with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and paid Rs 40 for two cups.

The 'Hunar Haat' here is based on the theme of 'Kaushal Ko Kaam' and will be held till February 23. Master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, including more than 50 per cent women, from across the country are participating at the Haat. A 'bawarchikhana' section has also been set up with traditional delicacies of several states available for people to savour. Similar 'haats' are being organised across India as part of an effort to empower master artisans.