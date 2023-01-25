PM Modi holds talks with Egyptian President; discusses ways to boost bilateral ties in range of areas

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEAINDIA PM Modi holds talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sis

A day ahead of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held extensive talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sis. According to the information, the wide-ranging talks focused on ways to bolster bilateral ties in a range of areas, including agriculture, digital domain, culture and trade between the two countries.

El-Sis, an influential Arab leader, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a three-day visit, is also the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. Meanwhile, PM Modi along with the Egyptian President also witnessed the exchange of postal stamps between the two countries commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the meeting, PM Modi stressed on the bilateral ties between the two countries, saying India and Egypt are two of the oldest civilisations. "There is a history of trade relations between our two countries. In the last few years, our bilateral ties have deepened. This year Egypt has been invited as a special guest at the upcoming G20 meeting," PM Modi stated.

India-Egypt vowed to cooperate on the misuse of cyberspace

Speaking further, the Prime Minister stressed that both countries also vowed to cooperate on the misuse of cyberspace that helps in spreading extremism and radicalisation. The two leaders also discussed the supply chain that was disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"India and Egypt are concerned about terrorism. Both countries agree that strong actions must be taken to control cross-border terrorism. During the Covid outbreak, we worked together to meet the requirements of both countries," said PM Modi.

In an attempt to boost trade between the two nations, PM Modi said they decided to take the bilateral trade between our countries to US$ 12 billion in the next five years. "We have decided to elevate our bilateral relations with Egypt to a strategic partnership. We have decided that under India-Egypt Strategic Partnership we will develop a long-term framework for greater cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economics and science," he added.

Egyptian President thanks PM Modi

Meanwhile, Egyptian President El –Sisi also extended his gratitude to PM Modi for according him with a grand welcome. The visiting leader said that he also discussed about fighting against terrorism, and also talked about COP 27.

"We discussed the security cooperation between Egypt and India. We also talked about trade and investment and how to further expand our cooperation in import and export. I met PM Modi in 2015 in New York and I had full confidence in him. I knew he will take his nation forward. I have invited Prime Minister Modi to Cairo, Egypt to take our relationship forward," President El –Sisi remarked.

(With ANI inputs)

