Our govt committed to working for women: PM Modi in Gujarat’s Navsari | LIVE Updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Lakhpati Didi program at Vansi-Borsi in Navsari, Gujarat where he will address over 1.1 lakh women during the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "I extend my best wishes to the women of the country on the occasion of International Women's Day. Today, two schemes, Gujarat SAFAL and Gujarat MAITRI, have been launched here. Money for many schemes has also been transferred directly to the bank accounts of women. Today is a day dedicated to women. It is a day for all of us to get inspiration from women. It is a day to learn something from women. Today, I can proudly say that I am the richest person in the world. When I say that I am the richest person in the world, I know the entire troll army will come into the field, but I will still repeat that I am the richest person in the world. I have the blessings of crores of mothers, sisters and daughters in my life's account and these blessings are continuously increasing and that is why I say that I am the richest person in the world."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches various schemes including G-SAFAL and G-MAITRI in Navsari, Gujarat.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Lakhpati Didis in Gujarat's Navsari district on Saturday as part of International Women’s Day celebrations. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil.

Who are Lakhpati Didis?

A Lakhpati Didi is a member of a self-help group (SHG) who earns an annual household income of at least ₹1 lakh. The income is calculated based on four agricultural seasons or business cycles, ensuring a sustainable monthly income of over ₹10,000.

The Lakhpati Didi initiative promotes diversified livelihood activities by integrating efforts across government departments, ministries, private sector entities, and market players. The strategy focuses on planning, implementation, and monitoring at all levels to ensure long-term impact.

PM launches livelihood schemes

During the event, Modi felicitated five Lakhpati Didis with certificates and addressed the gathering. He also launched two state government initiatives—G-SAFAL (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income).

The G-MAITRI scheme will offer financial assistance and support to startups working to create sustainable rural livelihoods. Meanwhile, G-SAFAL will provide financial aid and entrepreneurial training to SHG women from Antyodaya families in two aspirational districts and 13 aspirational blocks of Gujarat.

Tribute to Nari Shakti

On International Women's Day, Modi paid tribute to Nari Shakti, highlighting the strength and contributions of women. In a post on X, he announced that his social media accounts would be taken over by women achievers from various fields.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked to empower women, as reflected in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields," he wrote.