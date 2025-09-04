PM Modi highlights the need for global solidarity against 'terrorism' in bilateral talks with Singapore PM PM Modi said in the presence of Singapore PM Lawrence Wong that India-Singapore relations extend far beyond traditional diplomacy. Both countries have agreed to enhance cooperation in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing etc.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking during the bilateral meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Delhi, emphasised the deep-rooted partnership between the two nations. "Our relations go far beyond diplomacy. This is a partnership with purpose, rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests, and driven by a common vision for peace, progress, and prosperity," Modi stated.

Combatting terrorism together

Addressing shared security challenges, PM Modi remarked, "We have common concerns about terrorism. It is the duty of all humanitarian countries to fight terrorism in solidarity." He expressed gratitude to Singapore for its condolences following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and support in India’s fight against terrorism.

Boosting green and digital shipping corridors

PM Modi announced the inauguration of the India Mumbai Container Terminal Phase II, developed by Singapore's PSA International, highlighting the deepening cooperation in the maritime sector. He noted, "The agreement for Green and Digital Shipping Corridors will give impetus to the green fuel supply chain and digital port clearance in the maritime sector. Singapore’s experience is extremely useful in this."

Advancing technology and innovation cooperation

Modi reiterated the focus on emerging technologies, saying, "Technology and innovation are strong pillars of our partnership. We have decided to enhance cooperation in AI, quantum, and other digital technologies." He also announced enhanced youth collaboration through the India-Singapore Hackathon and highlighted success in digital connectivity via UPI and PayNow integration.

Strengthening economic and manufacturing ties

Discussing economic collaboration, Modi spoke of reviewing trade agreements like the Bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and Free Trade Agreement with ASEAN to accelerate mutual trade. He underscored Singapore's role in supporting India’s advanced manufacturing through initiatives like the National Centre of Excellence in Chennai and sustainable industrial parks.

Singaporean PM Wong on strategic partnership

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong emphasised the mutual trust and resilience underpinning the partnership. "In a world marked by great uncertainty and turbulence, our partnership grows even more important," he said. Wong highlighted continued cooperation in space technology, skill development, connectivity, and manufacturing.

Looking ahead: A future built on trust and shared goals

Both leaders agreed on a roadmap setting clear direction and vision for the next phase of cooperation, expanding into new domains while strengthening existing ties. The visit marks a milestone as India and Singapore celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations and advance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.