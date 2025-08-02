PM Modi highlights India's economic rise, lauds UP's growth under Yogi government PM Modi said it was his first visit to Varanasi after Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against terror outfits in Pakistan, and he would like to dedicate its success to the feet of Lord Shiva.

Varanasi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed India’s economy, asserting that the government was making efforts to uphold farmers, small-scale industries and the employment sector.

Addressing a gathering in Varanasi, PM Modi said India must work proactively to protect its economic interests.

“India is on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy... and that’s why India must remain vigilant about protecting its economic interests. The welfare of our farmers, our small-scale industries, and employment for our youth — these are our top priorities. The government is making every effort in this direction,” he said.

PM Modi hails UP government

PM Modi also congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the economic growth in the state. He said many people invested in UP due to the improved law and order situation.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is undergoing rapid industrial development. Major companies from across the country and the world are investing here, and a significant reason behind this is the BJP’s development-oriented policies. During the Samajwadi Party’s rule, criminals were fearless in UP, and investors were afraid to come here. But under the BJP government, criminals are now afraid, and investors see promise in UP’s future. I congratulate the UP government for this pace of development,” he said.

PM Modi dedicates Operation Sindoor success to Lord Mahadev

PM Modi said it was his first visit to Varanasi after Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against terror outfits in Pakistan, and he would like to dedicate its success to the feet of Lord Shiva.

“This is the first time I have come to Kashi after Operation Sindoor. 26 innocent civilians were mercilessly killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. My heart was full of sorrow. I had pledged to take revenge for my daughters’ sindoor, and I fulfilled it with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor at the feet of Mahadev,” he said.