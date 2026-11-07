PM Modi highlights India's resolve to fight darkness in Diwali greetings, will celebrate with soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country, wishing them happiness, peace and prosperity. In a video message posted on X, the Prime Minister said the festival of lights symbolised India's resolve to fight darkness.

"May this festival and the time ahead bring happiness, peace and prosperity into your lives," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers of the Indian armed forces, saying he would continue the practice this year.

"Like you, I celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm; and as you know, it has become a regular practice of mine to spend this time among our soldiers, a tradition I will continue this year as well," he said.

PM Modi reiterated his commitment to spending the festival with the country's armed forces personnel, highlighting his tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers while extending festive wishes to citizens across the country.

PM Modi's previous Diwali celebrations with soldiers

India will celebrate Diwali on Sunday, November 8. PM Modi has maintained a tradition of celebrating the festival with personnel of the Indian armed forces at various locations along the country's borders and in strategically significant areas.

A year-wise look at his Diwali destinations from 2014 to 2023:

2014: Siachen Base Camp, Ladakh - October 23

2015: Punjab border, including Dograi War Memorial - November 11

2016: Sumdo, Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh - October 30

2017: Gurez Valley, Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir - October 19

2018: Harsil, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand - November 7

2019: Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir - October 27

2020: Longewala, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan - November 14

2021: Nowshera, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir - November 4

2022: Kargil, Ladakh - October 24

2023: Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh - November 12

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