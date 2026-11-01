PM Modi highlights 'historic' fall in India's extreme poverty, cites World Bank report

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted sharp decline in India's poverty citing World Bank report. In a post on Instagram featuring the inspiring and energetic song 'Thaan Liya' from the Bollywood movie 'Dasvi' as background music, Modi highlighted that the "historic" drop in poverty represents a generational surge in opportunities. Citing the World Bank, Modi pointed out that 49.6 crore people moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, causing the extreme poverty rate to plummet by 90 per cent - from more than one in four Indians to roughly one in 38. "Employment grew by 13.4 crore in just six years. That is nearly twice the increase in India's working-age population," he added.

The prime minister emphasised that inequality has fallen sharply, with India's Gini Index -- the primary metric used to measure economic inequality -- dropping by over 20 per cent to reach 23.0. The prime minister also took a jibe the Congress over its decades-old 'Garibi Hatao' campaign, asserting that eradicating poverty was never just a slogan for his government, but a steadfast commitment. "India has recorded one of the fastest poverty declines in the world. This is what the World Bank is saying," he noted.

India witnesses sharp decline in poverty level; key takeaways from World Bank report

The World Bank report hailed India's improvements across both monetary and non-monetary measures of poverty, terming "it is one of the fastest poverty declines in the world." As per the report, the proportion of people leaving below the lower-middle-income poverty line fell from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent. The poverty is likely to decline further as World Bank projections indicate that poverty rate could further fall from 14.2 per cent in 2026 to 12.1 per cent by 2028.

The decline in poverty has been significantly aided by India's free food distribution programs. The government's free and subsidized food transfer initiatives have had a direct impact on reducing poverty, especially narrowing the gap between rural and urban poverty. The report also attributed the decline to strong consumption growth, rising employment particularly among women, various social projects.

Non-monetary poverty has also declined, as per the report, the poverty rate measured through Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative's Multidimensional Poverty Index fell from 53.8 per cent in 2005-06 to 16.4 per cent in 2019-21. Meanwhile, the report highlighted that around 57 per cent of India's poor population is from the belt stretching from Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal.

Though the employment increased between 2017 and 2023, the youth unemployment rose from 14.6 per cent to 15.9 per cent between the first quarters of FY26 and FY27, particularly among rural young women.

-With PTI and ANI Inputs.

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India's extreme poverty drops from 27.1% to 2.6%, one of the fastest in the world: World Bank