PM Modi highlights enduring 'India-Russia friendship bond' while welcoming President Putin | Video President Putin’s visit marks his first trip to India since 2021, occurring amid heightened geopolitical tensions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During the visit, the two leaders will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in Delhi on December 5.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to India on Thursday (December 4), marking the start of a significant two-day state visit. In a rare display of close camaraderie, the two leaders travelled together in the same car from Delhi’s Palam Airport, highlighting the unique and enduring bond between India and Russia. This event echoes a similar gesture during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin earlier this year, underlining warm personal ties beyond formal diplomacy.

PM Modi’s message on India-Russia relations

Expressing joy on President Putin’s arrival, PM Modi tweeted, "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people﻿." This statement reflects the deep-rooted partnership between the two nations, which has witnessed decades of collaboration benefiting their populations across various sectors.

Agenda of the visit and strategic importance

President Putin’s visit—the first since 2021 amid ongoing geopolitical tensions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—will see the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit on December 5 in Delhi. The summit is poised to focus on expanding cooperation in trade, defence, and energy sectors. These discussions arrive at a time when India is delicately balancing its strategic interests, strengthening ties with Russia while managing its relations with Western countries under increasing pressure.

Ceremonial reception and official engagements

During his visit, President Putin is scheduled for a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and will lay a wreath at Rajghat, paying homage to India’s national heritage. His arrival was marked by a ceremonial welcome at the airport, emblematic of the strong diplomatic ties. The visit underscores Russia’s intent to sustain its global influence amid Western sanctions, and India’s continued commitment to an independent foreign policy grounded in longstanding partnerships.

Symbolism of shared rides and personal rapport

The shared car ride between PM Modi and President Putin symbolises not just diplomatic protocol but a personal rapport that transcends formal meetings. Such gestures send a message of trust and friendship, reinforcing the narrative of India and Russia’s enduring alliance on the global stage.