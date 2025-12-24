PM Modi hails ISRO's BlueBird Block-2 launch: 'Proud milestone in India’s space journey' The BlueBird Block 2 mission is part of a global Low Earth Orbit constellation designed to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised ISRO for the successful LVM3-M6 mission, calling it a major step forward for India’s space sector and a proud moment in the country’s expanding space journey.

Sharing a video of the launch on X, the Prime Minister said the mission highlighted India’s growing heavy lift launch capability and its strengthening position in the global commercial launch market.

“The successful LVM3-M6 launch, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, the spacecraft of USA, BlueBird Block-2, into its intended orbit, marks a proud milestone in India’s space journey," PM Modi wrote.

He added that the achievement “strengthens India’s heavy-lift launch capability and reinforces our growing role in the global commercial launch market."

Pointing to the wider importance of the mission, the Prime Minister said it also reflected India’s drive towards self-reliance.

“This is also reflective of our efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Congratulations to our hardworking space scientists and engineers," he said, adding, “India continues to soar higher in the world of space!"

ISRO scripts history with LMVM3-M6 mission

In a landmark Christmas Eve mission, ISRO’s heaviest rocket, LVM3 M6, successfully placed a United States communication satellite into orbit on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-based space agency said the launch vehicle accurately deployed the BlueBird Block 2 satellite into its intended orbit, marking a major achievement for India’s heavy lift launch programme.

The BlueBird Block 2 mission is part of a global Low Earth Orbit constellation designed to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite. The network aims to enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, messaging, streaming and data services anywhere and at any time.

The mission was carried out under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd and United States-based AST SpaceMobile. NewSpace India is the commercial arm of ISRO.

Standing 43.5 metres tall, the LVM3 M6 lifted off at 8.54 am from the second launch pad on Wednesday. After a flight of about 15 minutes, the BlueBird Block 2 spacecraft separated from the launch vehicle and was successfully inserted into orbit.

Weighing 6100 kg, the satellite is the heaviest payload ever placed into Low Earth Orbit by the LVM3 from Indian soil, ISRO said.

The previous record was held by the LVM3 M5 Communication Satellite 03, which weighed about 4400 kg and was launched on November 2 into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

Also read: ISRO successfully launches LVM3-M6 mission: BlueBird Block-2 satellite reaches orbit