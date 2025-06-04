PM Modi hails indigenous weapons used in Operation Sindoor at first Council of Ministers meeting since strike The condolences were also expressed at the Council of Ministers meeting for the victims of the Bengaluru stampede incident.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, emphasised that indigenous weapons demonstrated their strength during Operation Sindoor, proving they are on par with the best in the world, according to sources.

This was the first Union Council of Ministers meeting after Operation Sindoor.

'Make in India' defence weapons and platforms will be a priority

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi said that 'Make in India' defence weapons and platforms will remain a top priority for the government.

During the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, where a detailed presentation on Operation Sindoor was given, PM Modi urged his ministers to set ambitious goals and work with greater urgency to achieve them.

The presentation also noted that even Pakistan has acknowledged the significant damage it sustained during the operation, the sources added.

A presentation was also made on the standout achievements of different ministries, and they are likely to fan out to the masses to highlight their five main successes during the celebrations of the Modi government's first anniversary in its third term from June 9.

Council condolences Bengaluru stampede incident

Sources said that during the meeting, condolences were also offered for the victims of the stampede incident in Bengaluru.

At least 11 people were killed and more than 30 injured in the stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. The incident took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium, where a special felicitation ceremony was organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) to honour the RCB players for its maiden IPL title.

(With PTI inputs)

