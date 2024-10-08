PM Modi hails historic Jammu and Kashmir elections, praises voter turnout and BJP performance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the recent assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as "very special," marking the first electoral process since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A). In a statement, he emphasised the high voter turnout as a testament to the people's faith in democracy.

Modi commended the residents of Jammu and Kashmir for their participation, stating, "I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this." He expressed pride in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance, thanking supporters for placing their trust in the party. The BJP emerged as the second-largest party, securing 29 seats in the assembly, an improvement from the 25 seats it won in the 2014 elections.

The Prime Minister assured the citizens that the BJP would continue to work for their welfare and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of party workers, known as Karyakartas. "I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir," he stated.

In addition to lauding the BJP's achievements, Modi also recognised the commendable performance of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) in the elections, highlighting the importance of a competitive political environment.

The elections were significant not only for their historical context but also for their implications on the political landscape of the region. The positive voter turnout and engagement were seen as a hopeful sign for the future of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.