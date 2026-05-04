'Lotus blooms in West Bengal': PM Modi hails BJP's spectacular mandate, thanks voters

New Delhi:

As the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 trends pointed to a sweeping victory for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 4) declared that "the Lotus blooms in West Bengal," hailing the mandate as a triumph of people's power and good governance.

The BJP has won 40 seats and was leading in 156 others, while the TMC bagged 21 and was ahead in 62 constituencies, as the counting of votes in West Bengal Assembly polls progressed on Monday, indicating a saffron surge in the state.

People's power has prevailed: PM Modi

In a post on X, PM Modi said the 2026 elections would be remembered for the triumph of "people's power" and the BJP's governance model. "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal," he said.

He further said that the people had given a "spectacular mandate" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and assured that the party would work to fulfil their aspirations. "We will provide a government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also credited the BJP workers for the party's rise in the state. "This record win would not have been possible without the efforts and struggles of countless karyakartas over generations. They have worked tirelessly on the ground, overcome adversities, and strengthened our development agenda," he said.

PM Modi on Assam victory

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Assam after the BJP-led NDA secured a strong mandate in the Assembly elections, calling it a reflection of continued public trust in the alliance’s development agenda.

"Assam blesses BJP-NDA once again!" he said in a post on X, adding that the victory underscores the unwavering support for the alliance’s focus on development and improving people’s lives.

He thanked the people of the state for the "resounding mandate" and assured that the National Democratic Alliance government would continue working towards Assam’s transformation.

"I applaud all BJP-NDA Karyakartas for their round-the-clock efforts among the people of Assam. It is commendable how our Party and Alliance have grown over the last decade. Their efforts have ensured our positive agenda has struck a chord with the people," he added.

PM Modi on Puducherry

The Prime Minister also thanked the people of Puducherry for reposing faith in the NDA, saying the mandate reflects support for good governance and the work done by the government led by N Rangasamy.

"Thank you Puducherry! Based on our track record of good governance and the work of the government led by N Rangasamy, the people of Puducherry have blessed NDA with another term," PM Modi said in a post on X, adding that the victory would further strengthen efforts to deliver effective governance.

The Prime Minister also praised party workers for their grassroots efforts. "I'm very proud of our NDA Karyakartas of Puducherry for their exceptional efforts on the ground. They have constantly been among the people and elaborated on our vision and track record. This has ensured people blessed us again," he added.

PM Modi thanks Kerala voters

Prime Minister Modi thanked voters in Kerala for supporting the BJP-led NDA and said the party would continue to raise issues crucial to the state’s development. "I thank all those who have voted for the BJP-NDA in Kerala. We will keep raising issues vital to Kerala’s progress and work hard to realise the vision of a 'Viksit Kerala'," he said.

He also congratulated the United Democratic Front on its victory in the Assembly elections, assuring that the Centre would continue to support the state’s development. "The Centre will always support the developmental aspirations of the people of Kerala," he added.

PM Modi congratulates TVK on strong debut

PM Modi thanked voters in Tamil Nadu for supporting the NDA in the Assembly elections and congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on its impressive performance. "Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Assembly Elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people’s issues and improving their lives," he said.

Congratulating TVK, he said, "Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance." The Prime Minister also assured that the Centre would continue to work for the state's development. "The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of its people," he added.