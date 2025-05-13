'Pakistan won't get any sleep for a long time just thinking of...': PM Modi at AFS Adampur | Top quotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed air warriors and soldiers at the Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur, praising their courage and commitment. He highlighted the spirit behind the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', describing it as a soldier's oath to defend the nation.

Adampur (Jalandhar):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed air warriors and soldiers at the Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur in Punjab, praising their courage and commitment to the nation. PM Modi said that the chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is more than a slogan, calling it a soldier's oath to defend the nation. "The world has just witnessed the strength of this slogan. 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is not just a chant, it is the oath of every soldier who risks their life for the honour and dignity of Mother India," he said.

‘Echoes of Operation Sindoor heard globally’

Referring to recent military successes over Pakistan , Modi credited the courage of Indian forces for the global resonance of Operation Sindoor's impact. "Because of your bravery, echoes of Operation Sindoor's success can be heard across the globe," he said, adding that the might of Indian drones and missiles has left adversaries rattled.

‘Enemies cannot forget the power of Indian forces’

Modi said India’s enemies, including those who resort to nuclear threats, have now realized the strength of the Indian armed forces. "When our drones and missiles hit our enemies, they hear 'Bharat Mata ki Jai,'" he remarked, adding that the 'godfathers of terrorism' now understand the cost of casting an evil eye on India.

‘A land of peace, a force to reckon with’

Highlighting India’s deep-rooted spiritual and martial heritage, Modi said, "India is the land of Gautam Buddha as well as Guru Gobind Singh. Our enemies forgot they have challenged the warriors of this great land."

‘Making adversaries bite the dust’

Reflecting on past conflicts, Modi said, "Our Army, Air Force, and Navy personnel have made the Pakistani army bite the dust and shown them their place." He added that Pakistan would "not get any sleep for a long time just thinking of our drones and missiles."