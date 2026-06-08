PM Modi hails 12 years of Garib Kalyan Yojana: Key flagship schemes launched by his government

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday marked the completion of 12 years of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), highlighting the impact of several welfare initiatives introduced during his tenure.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister underscored how these schemes have improved the lives of economically weaker and marginalised sections of society by extending essential benefits and support to millions across the country.

“Over the last 12 years, India has witnessed many transformations and at the core of these changes is the welfare of the poor and downtrodden. We have always been inspired by Antyodaya and our effort has always been to ensure that the benefits of development reach those who were left behind for decades,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also hailed the role of technology in implementation and progression of the schemes.

“It is also gladdening that technology has played a vital role in ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. Through Direct Benefit Transfer and digital platforms, support is reaching people directly and transparently. This has reduced leakages, improved efficiency and strengthened trust in governance. This is how the journey of furthering Garib Kalyan has become a collective movement towards human empowerment and realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Key schemes announced during PM Modi’s tenure

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

Launched in 2015, PMAY aims to provide affordable housing for all by supporting the construction and purchase of homes for economically weaker sections and middle-income families. The scheme offers financial assistance and interest subsidies on home loans. It covers both urban and rural areas through separate components.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Started in 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission seeks to provide safe and adequate tap water to every rural household in India. The mission focuses on improving water infrastructure, water quality, and sustainability of water sources. It aims to reduce the burden of fetching water, especially for women and children.

Ayushman Bharat

Launched in 2018, Ayushman Bharat is one of the world's largest public health insurance programs. It provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalisation. The scheme primarily benefits economically vulnerable families and also promotes the development of Health and Wellness Centres.

Swachh Bharat Mission

Introduced in 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission aims to improve sanitation and cleanliness across India. The campaign focused on eliminating open defecation through the construction of toilets and promoting hygiene awareness. It has significantly increased sanitation coverage in both rural and urban areas.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana

The Antyodaya Anna Yojana provides highly subsidised food grains to the poorest households in India. While originally launched in 2000, it has been expanded and continued under successive governments, including the Modi administration. The scheme helps ensure food security for the most economically disadvantaged families.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)

Launched in 2019, PM-KISAN provides direct income support to eligible farmer families. Under the scheme, farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments transferred directly to their bank accounts. The objective is to supplement farmers' income and support agricultural expenses.

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