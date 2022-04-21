In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar': PM Modi from Red Fort

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort.

Highlights PM Modi addressed the nation on the occassion of 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur

PM said he is happy that after decades of struggle, the country is finally following its Gurus

The celebrations were organised by the Government of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur. While delivering his speech, Modi said: "In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. This Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith."

There were quite a few points that Modi touched on during his speech. The Prime Minister said that he is happy that after decades of struggle the country is finally following its Gurus. "I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion to the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister on Thursday released a commemorative coin and a postage stamp to mark the 400th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. The PM also gave a push to Aatmanirbhar Bharat by talking about the inauguration of the WHO Global Medical Centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The Prime Minister said that the country will have traditional medicine across the globe.

Addressing the occasion, PM Modi said, "During that time, there was a storm of religious fanaticism. There were such people in front of India who had touched the zenith of violence and atrocities in the name of religion. India had found its hope in Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to save its identity. In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. History and this Red Fort is proof that Aurangzeb and other tyrants like him might have slit the head, but they could not shake our faith."

The Prime Minister further said that Guru Tegh Bahadur has inspired the generations of this country to "live and die" for the protection of culture.

"The sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur has inspired many generations of the country to live and die for the protection of culture and its respect. Vast empires crashed down, but India still stands. India is moving forward. Whenever a new challenge is posed, some great soul shows the way to this ancient country. I consider it a fortune of my government that we are getting the opportunity to do so much in service of the gurus," he said.

The celebrations on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's anniversary were organised by the Government of India in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

lso Read: All That Modi Said During His Speech

Also Read: 'Aurangzeb may have tortured generations but...' top quotes by PM on birth anniversary of Sikh Guru

Latest India News