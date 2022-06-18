Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Modi in Gujarat: PM meets mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar as she turns 100 today

Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday is in Gujarat today, and met his mother Hiraba Modi on her birthday, as she enters the 100th year of her life today (June 18). lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city. The area falls under the BJP-ruled Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has organised various religious programmes for the long life and health of the prime minister's mother.

PM Modi will also visit the Mahakali temple at Pavagadh in the Panchmahals district for the first time after it was refurbished. On the occassion, PM is scheduled to perform a puja at the temple before hoisting ‘dhwaja’ at full mast atop the shrine after decades.

History of Pavagadh and interesting things related to it:

Pavagadh is a famous tourist place in Gujarat. The Shaktipeeth situated on the Pavagadh mountain is one of the 52 Shaktipeeths. The ancient temple of Maa Kali is situated on the hill of Pavagadh. Here sage Vishwamitra did severe penance for Mother Kali. The height of Pavagadh is about 762 meters above sea level. The facility of both ropeway and ladder is available to reach this Shaktipeeth. Pavagadh also holds great importance for the Jain sect. This site was included in the list of World Heritage by the world organization UNESCO in 2004. The temple renovation is a part of a larger project to develop Pavagadh as a pilgrimage and tourist centre.

The authorities have decided that the temple will remain closed for public for two days from Thursday afternoon to prepare for PM’s visit and security reasons.

‘Dhwaja’ has not been hoisted for years as the top of the temple was broken. Now, it has been completely renovated. The sanctum sanctorum of this grand Mahakali temple is made of gold. A dargah was built just just above the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and there was a dispute about it for many years. The matter also went to the Gujarat High Court, but to no avail.

After long negotiations, about 4 years ago, under an agreement, the dargah was removed from the sanctum sanctorum and made in a corner in the temple courtyard and the reconstruction of the temple started.

Road named after Hiraba Modi

A road in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, was named for her on Wednesday. "When Hiraba is entering her 100th year, we have decided to name an 80-meter-road in Raysan area as Pujya Hiraba Marg so that the next generation takes inspiration from her life," Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana announced.

