PM Modi, Shah in Gujarat to inaugurate slew of projects, attend ceremonies with eye on polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, Indias biggest drone festival, at Delhis Pragati Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tour Gujarat on Saturday during which he will visit a newly-built hospital, address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant.

Also Read | PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit home state over weekend with eye on Gujarat election

What's on Agenda

Around 10 am on Saturday, he will visit the newly built Matushri K D P Multispeciality Hospital at Atkot in Rajkot. This will be followed by his address at a public function at the venue. The Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region. Thereafter, around 4 pm, Prime Minister Modi will address the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on the subject 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. It also said that to further provide farmers with the means to boost productivity and help increase their income, the prime minister will inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol at a cost of around Rs 175 crore. The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been set up keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The plant will produce about 1.5 lakh 500-ml bottles daily. A seminar on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' attended by leaders of various cooperative institutions will take place at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Over 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the state will participate in the seminar. On Sunday, Shah, who is also the union cooperative minister, would attend an event organised by Panchamrut Dairy and address a gathering at Godhra in Panchmahal district. Later, he will visit Nadiad town in Kheda district to dedicate 57 residential and non-residential buildings built across the state for the police department by the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation. In the evening, Shah will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for a sports complex in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. He will also watch the IPL's final match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera in the evening.

The cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are over 84,000 societies in the cooperative sector in the state with about 231 lakh members.

Also Read | Drone festival: India has potential of becoming global drone hub, says PM Modi

Latest India News