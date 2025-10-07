PM Modi greets Putin on 73rd birthday, vows to boost India-Russia strategic partnership PM Modi and Putin reiterated their shared vision of a balanced multipolar world and pledged to further expand collaboration across key sectors. Both leaders voiced satisfaction over the steady progress of strategic initiatives in areas like nuclear energy and defence co-production.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Tuesday (October 7) to convey his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the Russian leader’s 73rd birthday. During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi extended best wishes to President Putin for good health, happiness, and continued success in all his future endeavours. The two leaders exchanged warm greetings, reaffirming their personal rapport and longstanding friendship that continues to underpin the strong bilateral relationship between India and Russia.

Review of bilateral relations

Both leaders took the opportunity to review the progress in various areas of cooperation under the India-Russia “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” They discussed key aspects of ongoing initiatives spanning energy, defence, trade, space collaboration, and people-to-people ties. The discussion also reflected mutual appreciation for the resilience of bilateral relations, which have remained steady despite shifting global dynamics.

Strengthening the strategic partnership

Reaffirming their shared vision for a multipolar global order, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin reiterated their commitment to further deepen cooperation across multiple sectors. The two sides expressed satisfaction over the continuing momentum in strategic projects, including nuclear energy and defence industrial partnerships, and underscored the importance of bilateral trade diversification in sectors such as energy, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals.

Upcoming India-Russia annual summit

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The in-person meeting, expected to take place later this year, will mark another significant milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two countries. Both leaders expressed confidence that the upcoming summit will provide an opportunity to set new goals for the next phase of cooperation and reaffirm the strong bond of trust and friendship that defines India-Russia relations.