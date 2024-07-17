PM Modi greets people on Ashadhi Ekadashi: 'May blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal always remain upon us'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the sacred occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' on Wednesday. Taking to social media platform X, he conveyed his best wishes for the day, expressing hope and prayers for the blessings of Lord Vitthal. The Prime Minister wished that these blessings would contribute to building a society brimming with joy and prosperity.

"Greetings on Ashadhi Ekadashi! May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal always remain upon us and inspire us to build a society filled with joy and prosperity. May this occasion also inspire devotion, humility and compassion in us all. May it also motivate us to serve the poorest of the poor with diligence (sic)," the PM's post read.

Amit Shah wishes people

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to extend his wishes for the day. "Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi to all! Best wishes to all Varkaris, devotees on the occasion of this Mangal day, which is famous for the worship of Vithumauli. May Shri Vitthal and Rakhumai bless us all with happiness, prosperity, and progress," he said.

Devotees also thronged to the Vitthal temple at Wadala in Mumbai to offer their prayers on this day. People in Uttar Pradesh offered their prayers by taking a holy dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion.

Significance of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, is revered as one of the most auspicious Ekadashi, holding immense religious significance among Hindus. This sacred day is primarily dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and it is believed that on this day, he enters a deep sleep (Yoga Nidra) in the cosmic ocean of milk, known as Kshir Sagar. According to Hindu tradition, Lord Vishnu remains in this state of divine slumber for four months, until Prabodhini Ekadashi, which marks the end of Chaturmas. During these four months, devotees observe various rituals and practices, signifying a period of spiritual reflection and penance. Ashadhi Ekadashi thus marks the beginning of a spiritually significant time in the Hindu calendar, fostering a deeper connection with the divine.

