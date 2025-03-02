PM Modi greets people as Ramzan begins: 'This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion' Ramzan 2025: The first day of Ramzan is being observed by Muslims across the country on Sunday.

Ramzan 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the start of the holy Islamic month of Ramzan on Sunday. He said that this sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion and also reminds us of the values of compassion, kindness and service.

'May it bring peace and harmony'

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!

Ramzan 2025

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; the month cycles through the seasons. The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. According to the Islamic calendar, a month is of 29 or 30 days. The number of days in the month depends on the sighting of the moon. Saturday was the 30th day of Shaban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

After the sighting of the moon of Ramzan, the holy month begins from the next day and for the next 30 days, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. Along with this, special prayers are offered in mosques in the evening which is called Tarahavi.

In this prayer, the entire Quran is recited. This prayer continues till the sighting of the Eid moon.

The fast breaking meal is known as iftar and usually family members and friends gather at sunset to have the main meal. Muslims eat a pre-dawn meal, called 'suhoor', to hydrate and nurture their bodies ahead of the daily fast.

The actual start date may vary among Muslim communities due to declarations by multiple Islamic authorities around the globe on whether the crescent has been sighted or different methodologies used to determine the start of the month.