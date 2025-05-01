PM Modi greets Maharashtra, Gujarat on statehood day | Tributes, development pledges mark celebrations Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their statehood day, highlighting their cultural heritage and contributions to India’s development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several political leaders on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the occasion of the two states' foundation day, marking 64 years since their formation from the erstwhile Bombay state in 1960. In messages posted on X, Modi hailed the cultural richness and development trajectory of both western states. For Maharashtra, he noted its "glorious history" and the enduring courage of its people, calling the state "a strong pillar of progress" that has remained connected to its roots. “My best wishes for the state’s continued development,” he said.

In his message to Gujarat, his home state, the prime minister lauded its enterprising spirit and dynamism. “The people of Gujarat have excelled in various fields. May the state keep attaining new heights of progress,” he added.

Tributes in Maharashtra

Marking Maharashtra's 65th Foundation Day, Governor CP Radhakrishnan paid tributes to iconic reformers such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, Lokmanya Tilak, Veer Savarkar, and Dr B R Ambedkar. He also expressed solidarity with the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack and said the state government was working to ensure the safe return of all tourists from Maharashtra stranded in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led a tribute at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai to honour the martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. In a public address, he underscored Maharashtra's drive to become a trillion-dollar economy and announced that details of a new 100-day development initiative would soon be released. “Maharashtra Day is important for the most progressive state in the country. Guided by the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar, we are determined not to stop,” Fadnavis said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hoisted the national flag during a ceremony at the Pune City Police Headquarters Parade Ground, as part of the state-wide celebrations.

Gujarat Day celebrations and vision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his wishes to the people of Gujarat, applauding the state’s natural wealth, cultural legacy, and contributions to national development. “From the Bhakti movement to the freedom struggle and modern times, Gujaratis have always played a pioneering role,” Shah said, invoking blessings from Somnath, a sacred site in Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in his message on X, described May 1 as “Gujarat Gaurav Diwas” and paid homage to illustrious public figures from the state, including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Shyamji Krishna Varma. He also praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership in turning Gujarat into a "role model and growth engine for India."

Looking ahead, Patel unveiled a decade-long vision to celebrate Gujarat’s 75th year in 2035, branding the period from 2025 to 2035 as the “Utkarsh Gujarat Diamond Festival.” The initiative aims to showcase the state’s heritage and honor the contributions of both well-known and unsung Gujaratis.

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Modi Ji, it is our determination to build a developed Gujarat for a developed India. With the collective effort of every Gujarati, we will take Gujarat to the highest peak of development. Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat,” the chief minister wrote.

Background

May 1 marks the formation of Maharashtra and Gujarat, following the passage of the Bombay Reorganisation Act. The two states were officially carved out in 1960 to fulfill linguistic and administrative aspirations.

