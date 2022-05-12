PM Modi at global Covid summit: Pandemic continues to disrupt lives, supply chains and test our resilience

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the second Global COVID Virtual Summit on Thursday.

Speaking at the Global Covid summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the pandemic still rages on and it continues to disrupt lives and test our resilience. PM Narendra Modi participated in the Second Global Covid Virtual Summit on Thursday evening at the invitation of US President, Joseph Biden.

The PM delivered his remarks in the opening session of the summit on the theme 'Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness'. Other participants are co-hosts of the event - Heads of State/Government of Belize in its capacity as Chair of CARICOM, Senegal as Chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively.

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Director-General of the World Health Organization, and other dignitaries was also among the participants in the summit.

PM Modi had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by Biden in September 2021.

Latest India News