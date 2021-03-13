Image Source : PTI Time right for traditional medicine to become more popular: PM Modi at Global Ayurveda Festival

Noting that people are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday asserted that the current situation presents a right time for it and traditional medicines to become even more popular globally. Inaugurating the fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival 2021, he said Ayurveda could rightly be described as a holistic human science.

"From the plants to your plate, from matters of physical strength to mental well-being, the impact and influence of Ayurveda and traditional medicine is immense," he said.

The current situation presents a right time for Ayurveda and traditional medicine to become even more popular globally, Modi said in a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in boosting immunity, he noted, adding that the demand for its products has been steadily rising.

"Thanks to Ayurveda's popularity, a strong opportunity awaits us and we must not lose it. Youngsters are using a wide range of Ayurveda products.

There's a growing consciousness to integrate Ayurveda with evidence-based medical science," he said.

Students from various countries are coming to India to study Ayurveda and traditional medicines and this is the ideal time to think about worldwide wellness, he asserted, suggesting that a global summit can be organised in this.

"On behalf of the government, I assure full support to the world of Ayurveda. India has set up the National Ayush Mission.The National AYUSH Mission has been started to promote AYUSH medical systems through cost effective AYUSH services," the prime minister said.

He also pointed out that the World Health Organization has also announced the setting up of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.

Twenty-five countries taking part in the global Ayurveda festival is a great sign and shows growing interest in Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine, Modi said.

He also called upon academicians to deepen research into Ayurveda and traditional form of medicines, and asked start-ups to especially look at Ayurveda products.

Talking about the potential for wellness tourism in India, he said that at the core of wellness tourism is the principle of "treat illness, further wellness".

The strongest pillar of the wellness tourism is Ayurveda and traditional medicine, he said, asking people worldwide to tap into the timeless culture of India to de-stress and healing.

"Whether you want to treat your body, or a retreat for your mind, come to India," the prime minister said.

He emphasised on the need to promote food items relating to Ayurveda and food items that further good health, and noted that the United Nations recently declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, a motion for which India was one of the sponsors.

He gave a call for keep building on the country's achievements in Ayurveda. "Let Ayurveda be a drawing force, which brings the world to our land. May it also create prosperity for our youth," he said.

