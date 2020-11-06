PM Modi at India-Italy virtual summit: We will have to adapt ourselves to post-corona world

Image Source : ANI PM Modi at India-Italy virtual summit with Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the world will have to adapt to the post-coronavirus pandemic world. Modi held India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart, Giuseppe Conte, during which both the nations are set to sign about a dozen agreements in areas ranging from trade and investment to infrastructure.

PM Modi said that the coronavirus pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like World War II.

"We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world. We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it," PM Modi said.

PM Modi expressed his condolences for the people in Italy who lost their lives due to coronavirus and lauded the Italian administration for bringing the situation under control. He said, "I express my condolences on behalf of all the people in India, for the losses due to COVID-19 in Italy. When other countries of the world were still getting to know of Coronavirus and trying to understand it, you were suffering from it."

"You swiftly and successfully brought a very difficult situation under control. You also consolidated the entire country," he added.

While attending the summit along with Conte, PM Modi said, "I hope that after the COVID-19 situation improves, we will get an opportunity to welcome the Italian Members of Parliament, in India."

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry released a statement regarding India-Italy Virtual Summit which stated "Several government-to-government and private sector agreements / MoUs are under finalisation and will be concluded on this occasion."

"The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship and exchange views on major regional and global issues of mutual concern," the MEA said further.

