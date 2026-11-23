Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presented a series of culturally significant gifts to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen Shah, during their bilateral meeting in New Delhi. The gifts included a Kalamkari painting depicting the Sampoorna Ramayana, a Banarasi brocade stole presented in a traditional Sadeli box, and Gangajal from Varanasi.

Shah is on a two-day visit to India, during which the two leaders also virtually flagged off a train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal. The gifts highlighted the shared religious, cultural and civilisational links between the neighbouring countries.

Kalamkari painting depicts Lord Rama's journey

One of the key gifts presented by Modi was a Kalamkari Sampoorna Ramayana painting depicting major episodes from the life of Lord Rama. The artwork captures his journey from birth and exile to his victory over Ravana and eventual return to Ayodhya, according to official sources. Hand-painted on cotton using the traditional Srikalahasthi style of Andhra Pradesh, the artwork was created using a bamboo pen and natural dyes. It showcases India's traditional storytelling, devotional art and craftsmanship.

The painting also carries a special significance for India-Nepal relations. Ayodhya is revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama, while Janakpur is associated with Goddess Sita. The artwork symbolises the spiritual and cultural connection between the two places and reflects the shared heritage of the two nations.

Banarasi brocade stole presented in Sadeli box

Modi also gifted Shah a Banarasi brocade stole from Varanasi, presented inside a Sadeli box from Gujarat. The silk stole features intricate motifs and shimmering zari work created by skilled master weavers. The presentation box showcases traditional Gujarati craftsmanship, with geometric inlay work and detailed woodworking.

The combination of Banarasi weaving and Gujarat's Sadeli craft brought together two distinct Indian traditions in a single gift.

Gangajal from Varanasi symbolises spiritual ties

The third gift was Gangajal from Varanasi, presented in a brass urn. The water originated from the Ganga near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. According to official sources, the offering holds spiritual significance because of the connection between Baba Vishwanath of Varanasi and Lord Pashupatinath of Kathmandu, both revered manifestations of Lord Shiva.

The gift symbolises the deep-rooted religious and civilisational links between India and Nepal. It also conveys wishes for peace, prosperity and spiritual unity between the two countries.

Ayodhya-Janakpur train service flagged off

During the meeting, Modi and Shah also virtually flagged off a train service between Ayodhya and Janakpur, further highlighting the cultural and religious connections between the two countries.

The route links Ayodhya, associated with Lord Rama, with Janakpur, revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The initiative reflects the importance of religious tourism and cross-border connectivity in India-Nepal relations.

The gifts presented by Modi, along with the train service, placed the shared spiritual heritage of the two countries at the centre of Shah's visit to New Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

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