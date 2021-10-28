PM Modi to meet Pope Francis in Vatican during G20 summit in Rome: Foreign Secretary Shringla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome from 30-31 October 2021 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Italy, H.E. Mr. Mario Draghi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending a G20 summit in Rome, Italy from October 29 to October 31 at the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The Prime Minister will be calling upon Pope Francis in the Vatican, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday.

The Foreign Secretary, in a special briefing on the PM's visit to Rome, added that "it is yet to be finalized whether it will be one to one or a delegation-level meeting." Shringla added that the PM will also be meeting several leaders from around the world during his visit.

"Today, G20 represents 80% of world's GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of world's population. Thus, it is fitting to say that over time G20 has emerged as not only the premier global forum for international cooperations but also an important platform to exchange, innovate &deliberate on policy issues that have direct and tangible impact on the quality of life of our citizens & this could be in areas of global financial stability, sustainable finance, health, food security, etc," said the Foreign Secretary.

This will be the 8th G-20 Summit that PM Modi would be attending. The G-20 has emerged as the premier global forum for international economic cooperation. The forthcoming Summit under the Italian Presidency is centered around the theme ‘People, Planet, Prosperity’, focussing on the areas of Recovery from the Pandemic and Strengthening of Global Health Governance, Economic Recovery, and Resilience, Climate Change and Energy Transition, and Sustainable Development and Food Security.

India is scheduled to host the G-20 Summit in 2023 for the first time.

Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome from 30-31 October 2021 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Italy, H.E. Mr. Mario Draghi. The Summit will also be attended by Heads of State/ Government of G-20 Member Countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and International Organizations.

Latest India News