PM Modi's full itinerary on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5 (tomorrow) in an event that will be marked with Diwali like celebrations. PM Modi will spend around 3-4 hours in Ayodhya that will witness the historic event. Apart from 4 key dignitaries, over 170 guests have been invited for the groudbreaking.

Full schedule of PM Modi on Ram Mandir groundbreaking day

PM Modi will leave from New Delhi at around 9:30 am and arrive at Lucknow airport at around 10:30 am

From Lucknow airport, PM Modi will take a chopper for Ayodhya. He will reach there by 11:30 am. The chopper will land in Ayodhya's Saket colony.

PM Modi will offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi somewhere around 11:40 am.

The Prime Minister will reach Ramjanmabhoomi at 12 pm. He will offer prayers at Ram Lalla. Till 12:15, he will indulge in Tree plantation programme in the premises of the Ram Mandir.

At 12:30 pm, the bhoomi pujan will begin when PM Modi will lay the foundation stone. He will lay the stone at around 12:40 pm

Following this, PM Modi will meet Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust at around 1:10 pm

The Prime Minister will leave for Lucknow at around 2:30 pm.

