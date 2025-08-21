PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron discuss 'peace efforts' in Ukraine and West Asia The talks underscored shared concerns of both leaders over the prevailing global crises. With conflict in Ukraine and rising tensions in West Asia threatening international stability, PM Modi and Prez Macron emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential to achieving lasting peace.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 21) held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on global peace and strengthening bilateral relations. Sharing details of the dialogue, the Prime Minister said, “Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. We exchanged views on efforts for a peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.”

Emphasis on peaceful conflict resolution

The discussion highlighted both leaders’ concerns about the ongoing geopolitical crises. With the war in Ukraine and fresh tensions in West Asia impacting global stability, Modi and Macron stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions and dialogue to restore peace.

Strengthening the India-France strategic partnership

Reiterating their long-standing ties, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the India–France strategic partnership. Cooperation in defense, space, energy transition, and global governance continues to be the backbone of this relationship, which both sides expressed readiness to expand further.

The conversation comes amid heightened global attention on conflict zones and the urgent need for collaboration among major powers to stabilise the international order. India and France, both prominent voices in multilateral forums like the G20 and the UN, have consistently advocated dialogue-driven approaches to resolving disputes.

Russia pounds Ukraine with drone, missile strikes amid stalled peace push

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Thursday that Russia launched one of its heaviest aerial offensives of the year, firing 574 drones and 40 ballistic and cruise missiles overnight, largely targeting the country’s western regions. Officials said the strikes killed one person, injured at least 15 others, and damaged civilian infrastructure, including residential areas, schools, and administration buildings in Lviv. Russia claimed it had hit military-industrial sites such as drone factories, depots, and troop positions, but Ukraine accused Moscow of once again striking civilian areas.

Among the targets was a US-owned Flex electronics plant near the Hungarian border, one of the largest American investments in Ukraine. Six of the 600 nightshift workers were injured. “The message is clear: Russia is not looking for peace, it is attacking American business in Ukraine,” said Andy Hunder, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

Peace talks struggle to gain ground

The assault came as diplomatic efforts for a negotiated peace showed little progress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, saying Russia was behaving “as if nothing were changing at all.” While Kyiv has offered a ceasefire and direct talks, Moscow has reacted coolly.

Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine is working with allies on a package of security guarantees, with details expected within 10 days. He expressed readiness for face-to-face negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since the 2022 invasion, possibly in a trilateral format with US President Donald Trump. Potential venues under discussion include Switzerland, Austria, and Turkey.

Moscow accused of stalling, Ukraine pushes back

Despite the renewed push for talks, Ukrainian officials accuse the Kremlin of deliberately stalling negotiations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov insisted that security arrangements for Ukraine cannot be decided without Moscow’s involvement.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has continued retaliatory drone strikes deep inside Russia, hitting oil refineries and raising fuel prices. With both sides locked in a grinding war of attrition, Zelenskyy urged the international community to step up pressure on Moscow through tougher sanctions and tariffs.