'Our aim is to safeguard interests': PM Modi on frosty equations with China ahead of France visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his trip to France on Thursday, reacted to the frosty equations with China. While answering a question on expectations from France concerning stretching out essential help to India in the midst of ongoing tensions with China, PM Modi said that India and France have a wide-ranging and comprehensive strategic partnership that remembers participation in the areas of legislative issues, protection, security, economy, and human-driven improvement.

PM Modi stated to the French financial newspaper, Les Echos, "They can deal with any challenge when countries with similar vision and values work together, bilaterally, in plurilateral arrangements, or in regional institutions."

"Our association, remembering for the Indo-Pacific region, isn't coordinated against, or to the detriment of any country. Our point is to protect our monetary and security interests, guarantee the opportunity of route and business, advance the standard of global regulation in the district," PM Modi added.

PM Modi departs for three-day visit

Earlier, on Thursday morning, PM Modi left for France on a two-day official visit. Ahead of his flight to France, PM Modi, in an explanation, said he was anticipating meeting French President Emmanuel Macron and having conversations on taking forward the organisation between the two countries.

"I am looking forward to meeting President Macron and having extensive discussions about how to move forward with this enduring partnership over the next 25 years." A formal statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office stated, "I have had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since my last Official Visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit."

At President Emmanuel Macron's invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his trip to France. His two-day visit, on July 13 and 14, is exceptional as this year marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France.

