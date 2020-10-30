PM Modi to launch India's first seaplane service. Check ticket cost, travel duration, destinations and more

Image Source : PTI Gujarat Marine police patrol near the Seaplane airport in Sabarmati river, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ahmedabad

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary, by inaugurating the country's first seaplane service, on Saturday, between the Statue of Unity (SoU) site at Kevadiya Colony to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

He will take off from the Kevadiya Jetty built on lake number 3 near the Sardar Sarovar Dam. The seaplane will arrive at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Here are some important details that you should know about the Ahmedabad-Kevadia seaplane:

The seaplane services will be started by the aviation company, SpiceJet. The services will be provided with incentives and benefits under the central government's 'Udaan' scheme. The scheme is being implemented as per a tripartite agreement between the Gujarat government, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

For the maiden flight, the company has procured a Twin Otter 300 seaplane, which has arrived at Kevadiya SoU jetty. Infrastructural facilities such as a floating jetty are ready at both the places of landing and takeoff at lake number 3 at Kevadiya and at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Destinations:

The seaplane will cut travel time and improve connectivity between the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, which is approximately 90 km from Vadodara, 150 km from Surat, and 200 km from Ahmedabad.

Travel time:

The distance of 200 km between Ahmedabad to Kevadia takes four hours by road. But now, the seaplane will take only one hour to reach its destination.

The number of trips:

SpiceJet will ply four round-trips of the seaplanes in a day i.e, eight flights between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. The seaplane can accommodate at least 14 passengers at a time.

Ticket fare:

The ticket price of a single seaplane ticket is expected to be ₹ 4,800.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage