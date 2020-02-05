Defence Expo 2020: PM Modi fires at virtual firing range with assault rifle. Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was seen testing his shooting skills in a virtual firing range at the ongoing DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow. Photos and videos of PM Modi holding an assault rifle and taking aim has gone viral. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seen admiring Modi as he took the rifle in his hands. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also seen in photos trying out a gun.

Hard selling India as an attractive investment destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday set a target of USD 5 billion worth of military exports in the next five years and invited global defense majors to set up manufacturing hubs in the country.

Inaugurating the 11th edition of DefExpo, the prime minister said India is significantly boosting its military might and even increasing presence in outer space responsibly.

"Our mantra is Make in India, for India, for the world. In 2014 the export of defense equipment from India was about Rs 2,000 crore. In the last 2 years, it has gone up to Rs 17,000 crore. In the next five years our target is export of USD 5 billion, which is about Rs 35,000 crore," the prime minister said.

At the same time, he said that strengthening of military prowess was not aimed at any country and asserted that India has always been a reliable partner of peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The five-day DefExpo -- India's biennial exhibition of military platforms and weapons -- is being attended by 38 defense ministers and top executives of 172 foreign defense majors and 856 Indian companies.

Talking about the neighborhood, Modi said India not only focuses on its own security but also considers it a responsibility to help countries in the region deal with key challenges and ensure regional peace and development.

(With inputs from PTI)

